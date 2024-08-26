By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (MONDAY)
Truro City 5 Worthing 0
JAZE Kabia bagged a brilliant hat-trick as Truro City demolished much-fancied Worthing to complete a maximum bank holiday haul.
Looking to build on Saturday’s 3-1 win over Enfield Town, the home side frustrated Worthing in the opening exchanges before a superb second half performance.
Tinners chief John Askey made one change to the side which defeated Enfield 48-hours previously as two-goal Tyler Harvey was only fit enough for a place on the bench and was replaced by Andrew Neal.
Despite the early lop-sided possession stats, it was City who had the first chance of note when Kabia almost profited on a Worthing defensive error. The ball found its way to the Irishman and with visiting custodian Chris Haigh advancing, Kabia chipped towards goal, only for it to fall just wide of the post.
And as the half wore on, City began to gain a real foothold in proceedings with the long throws of Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain causing havoc in the visitors’ penalty box.
Twice Seidou Sanogo picked up the scraps from Oxlade-Chamberlain’s throw, but on both occasions, he failed to trouble Haigh.
Then, with three minutes to go before half-time, the deadlock was broken when Oxlade-Chamberlain fired the ball into the box and after it wasn’t cleared, there was Kabia to poke home.
After the break, City raced from the traps and should have doubled their advantage when a Will Dean corner eventually fell to Neal, who couldn’t quite get his toe to the loose ball.
City’s stand-in skipper then had an effort deflected over from yet another Oxlade-Chamberlain missile before the second goal duly arrived after 54 minutes.
Neal outpaced the visiting rearguard down the left and his cross eventually found Dean who coolly slotted home low into the net.
Within two minutes, City had taken a giant leap towards securing another home win as Neal was once again instrumental. He broke free on the opposite flank to cross for Kabia to finish well at the back post.
Truro were rampant at this stage and just after the hour mark, they had a fourth when Worthing pressed the self-destruct button at the back and the outstanding Yassine En-Neyah found Kabia and he did the rest.
With Worthing at sixes and sevens and unable to contain the pace of City moving forward, they almost shipped a fifth when Tylor Love-Holmes raced down the right and he shot just inches wide.
The respite was only temporary for Worthing as 19 minutes from time, Sanogo strode forward and fired into the net to add the icing to Truro’s cake.
And with so much time left, Worthing were in danger of being humiliated but credit to the visitors, as they did slow down the Truro charge.
Kabia’s afternoon was then ended prematurely when he suffered a nasty gash to his head and into the final 10 minutes, Worthing then recorded their first meaningful effort on goal when Jack Bates let fly from distance.
However, despite being a mere spectator for the most part, Dan Lavercombe acrobatically tipped the ball over the bar.
Worthing’s afternoon then went from bad to worse in stoppage time with Alfie Young sent for an early bath for pulling back En-Neyah, who was in on goal.
The resulting free-kick from Dean went over but there was one last chance to grab a sixth goal, as Dom Johnson-Fisher’s cross was headed just wide by fellow substitute Tavonga Kuleya.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders, Love-Holmes, En-Neyah (Harvey, 90), Sanogo (Palfrey, 78), Dean, Law (Riley-Lowe, 78), Neal (Kuleya, 81), Kabia (Johnson-Fisher, 78).