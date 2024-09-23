Among the other Harriers taking part, many managed distance or course personal bests, with Craig Vaughnley and Rachael Young completing six laps (25 miles) Ali O’Hora and Dave Hannah both reaching 12 laps (50 miles), John Sudell achieving 13 laps (55 miles) and Gareth Price finishing on 17 laps (70 miles). The runners were reliant on a dedicated team of family, friends and club mates, who helped to crew, sustaining the weary runners with food, fluids, fresh clothing and much-needed words of encouragement.