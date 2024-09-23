By Ian Savigar
A LOCAL running club is celebrating success at an endurance running event in aid of Bowel Cancer West, after its men’s captain claimed first place in the race.
Seven runners from Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers entered the Devon and Cornwall Backyard Ultra, at Newnham Park in Plymouth, which sees participants run a 4.167-mile lap every hour, on the hour.
Anyone not back in the starting corral by the time the bell goes for the next lap is out of the race and the winner is the last runner still going.
East Cornwall Harriers’ Oli Jones emerged victorious at the charity event, after running through the night to complete 26 laps, equating to more than 108 miles.
Following an exciting period where the race was down to just two runners from laps 21 to 25, Oli was delighted to finally take home the winner’s trophy, having come very close in second place at last year’s event.
Among the other Harriers taking part, many managed distance or course personal bests, with Craig Vaughnley and Rachael Young completing six laps (25 miles) Ali O’Hora and Dave Hannah both reaching 12 laps (50 miles), John Sudell achieving 13 laps (55 miles) and Gareth Price finishing on 17 laps (70 miles). The runners were reliant on a dedicated team of family, friends and club mates, who helped to crew, sustaining the weary runners with food, fluids, fresh clothing and much-needed words of encouragement.
The Backyard format, a relatively new concept in the world of running, is becoming known for its unbeatable atmosphere of support and friendly rivalry, and this local Backyard is no exception.
East Cornwall Harriers are looking forward to returning to the event next year and with many fellow club runners inspired by the weekend’s performances, they hope to bring an even bigger team to the field in 2025.
Eleven Harriers were also out in force at the 11th event in the Cornish Grand Prix Series taking on the challenging Treggy 7, hosted brilliantly by Launceston Road Runners on Sunday, September 1.
Launceston Town Square was the starting point of this seven-mile circular race.
All runners gathered at 9.45am for the pre-race briefing and were greeted by a brief thunderstorm and a real downpour, fortunately it then stopped and gave perfect conditions.
The first mile heads mostly downhill out of the town and onto undulating rural roads until the first water station at the three-mile point at Tregadillett Primary School.
It’s then a half-mile climb to Tregadillett, and after leaving the village at four miles, the last three are mainly downhill before reaching the finish line in the grounds of Launceston Castle.
Liam Gallantry was the first Harrier home in 29th position in a time of 49 minutes and ten seconds.
Margaret Ann Kinahan and Ian Savigar came away with age category awards.
East Cornwall Harriers were also out in force for the Bude Pirate Run – event three of the Cornish Multi-Terrain Race Series, and the 12th of 14 races in the Grand Prix Series, the Truro Half Marathon.
First up was Bude on Sunday, September 8 with three members taking part.
Helen Morse’s time of 1:13:55 was enough to take first in the F35-39 age group, while Hayley Stacey (1:22:30) andMeeta Nicholls (1:28:13) were second and third respectively in the F45-49 section.
Five members then headed to the Cornish capital a week later.
Ian Savigar (1:47:32), Josh Turner (2:11:57), Joanne Strawbridge (2:12:00) Chloe Turner (2:12:09) and Isobel Hamilton (2:26:18) all completed the 13.1-mile race, but none were in the top three in their categories.
Gail Cory (5:52:23) and Nick Page (6:29:16) recently took on another tough challenge, the City to Sea Marathon on Sunday, September 1.
The Marathon starts at Exeter Quayside and follows the Exe Estuary to Dawlish Warren, the Sea Wall to Dawlish and then the South West Coast Path to Teignmouth, across Shaldon Bridge to Shaldon.
The first section is mainly flat tarmac with some gravel paths, while the route from Sheldon is hilly trails all the way to Babbacombe Downs and the finish line. Both distances can be run or walked!