By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 45 Hayle 10
THE Lions bounced back from their narrow defeat at St Austell Seconds with a commanding victory at Lux Park.
A number of players – Mike Prowse, James Noel-Johnson, Adam Dack and Sean Simmons – were not available, so a much-changed team was selected with James Rogers being given his first start of the season in place of Noel-Johnson at centre to partner Jack Badnall.
Elsewhere, Dan Crowther came onto the wing in place of Simmons, Will Stuart in at lock for Prowse with Cian Goldsmith slipping across to number 8 in place of Dack and the return to the back row of Andy Rowe.
Liskeard started extremely well and the pack was dominant before releasing the ball to the backs for full-back Kieran Underhill to dot down for an unconverted try. Almost straight away Liskeard attacked with the ball getting to Alex Kendall who raced in from 40 metres for the second try. This time Mike McCarthy was successful with the conversion for a 12-0 lead.
On 15 minutes with the Liskeard pack dominant the third try was scored, this time by prop Oscar Mortimor, with McCarthy’s conversion making it 19-0.
However, Liskeard were not getting it all their own way, and in the 18th minute, Hayle had the chance to get points on the board. But a penalty from 28 metres went wide.
The visitors missed a second penalty attempt two minutes later, and it was 26-0 five minutes before the break when Kendall intercepted a pass on halfway to run in for the bonus point try. McCarthy’s third conversion made it 26-0.
It had been a good half for Liskeard who had dominated most areas of play, especially up front where the pack was outstanding.
At the start of the second half back row forward Rowe, who was backing up a good move by Liskeard, touched down for an unconverted try to increase their lead.
The hosts slackened off a little and showing their tenacity, Hayle scored a deserved unconverted try to make it 31-5.
The next points came on the hour mark when Hayle turned over ball at a scrum deep in the Liskeard 22 to dot down for a second unconverted try.
This was the wake-up call that the Lions needed and in 70th minute McCarthy kicked ahead. This was chased down by replacement wing Jonas Putna and Crowther with the latter gathering the ball, and with his back to the line, he turned and raced in from 22 metres for his first senior try. This was converted by McCarthy to make the score 38-10.
On 74 minutes Hayle tried to clear their lines with a kick, this was gathered by hooker Archie Doidge who made ground, passed outside to Putna who raced forward. Finding that he couldn’t make the whitewash, he passed back inside where good work from Crowther and prop Ben Palmer gave Underhill the chance to dot down for his second try, and Liskeard’s seventh. McCarthy’s conversion made the final score 45-10.
View from the touchline a good all-round display, with good work from both forwards and backs, sharing the try scoring, from Liskeard, finally getting their season up and running.
The supporters’ man of the match went to Mike McCarthy for a cracking all round display.
Liskeard are at home again on Saturday when they welcome Veor (3pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Underhill, Kendall, Badnall, Rogers, Crowther, McCarthy, Beaver; Hicks, Doidge (capt), Mortimor, Hutchings, Stuart, Rowe, Goldsmith. Replacements: Palmer, Wilton, Pollard, Putna.
Tries: Underhill (2), Kendall (2), Mortimor, Rowe, Crowther; Convs: McCarthy (5); Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Mike McCarthy.