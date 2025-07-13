ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
St Just 100 (33.3), Callington 98 (25.5).
ST JUST produced a thrilling two-run victory over fellow strugglers Callington as just 13 points separate the bottom five with seven games to go.
The West Cornwall outfit won the toss and chose to bat with skipper Gareth May promoting himself up the order in a bid to provide a solid platform.
But despite the hosts seeing Mohammed Danyaal pull up injured just two balls into the match, his opening partner Ben Ellis was in devastating mood, taking 6-23 as the visitors were dismissed for just 100.
Ellis single-handedly reduced St Just to 48-6 including the big wickets of Neil Curnow and Justin Stephens for just 18 and four respectively.
Logan Curnow made 13 from 12 and Sri Lankan Chamikara Edirisinghe 21, but after they both departed to Xavie Clarke (3-18 off 7) it was the final wicket partnership of 17 between Ben Stevens (4no) and Joe Clifton-Griffith (8) that proved decisive.
Defending such a low score, May handed left-arm spinner Edirisinghe (1-15 off 10) the new ball, and although he took out James Brenton and Stevens dismissed key man Liam Lindsay (4-2), it was the teenage duo of Ellis May and Logan Curnow that got the job done, that after Cally reached 46-2.
Curnow had Cornwall duo Clarke and Max Tryfonos caught behind for just five and a single respectively, but it was May’s brilliant spell of seam bowling that proved inspired as he took 5-19 from six overs.
He started by taking out Graham Wagg for 28 and also dismissed Ben Allsop who had quickly made his way to 17.
Cally slipped to 59-7 and 87-9 but after getting themselves to within two of victory, Lewis Stephens struck with his fifth ball to have Ellis (11) caught by dad Justin to spark wild celebrations from the visitors.
