By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Shepton Mallet 2 Saltash United 0
TWO goals conceded in the last 25 minutes left Saltash empty-handed after another long day on the road for Macca Brown’s Ashes.Josh Jenkins broke the deadlock in the 66th minute and substitute Taelan Savage, on his debut, made sure of a fourth successive win for Mallet with his 82nd minute strike.
The home side made a bright start but the Ashes also held a threat and a good break by debutant Rhys Connew in the 18th minute set up Joe Preece, but his shot came to nothing.
The Ashes came close to taking the lead seven minutes before half-time when a typical Tom Payne free-kick was goal-bound before keeper Owen Crawford managed to get his fingertips to the ball to tip it over the bar.
An excellent goal-line clearance by Tom Badcott just after the break kept the game goalless, but it wasn’t long before Mallet broke through to set up victory.
Saltash have played five of their last six games away from Kimberley Stadium and the tough schedule is taking its toll – and they have another long haul to Nailsea and Tickenham this Saturday (3pm).
After successive wins at Oldland Abbotonians and Ilfracombe Town, the Ashes have now lost three on the trot and had setbacks within the squad, with central defender Elliott Crawford returning to Torpoint and fellow defender Tyler Yendle struggling with a knee injury.
Striker Rikki Shepherd, who has also been hampered by a knee problem, was again missing from the matchday squad.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Rhys Connew, Ethan Wright, Nick Salop, Jack Wood, Tom Huyton (Kieran O’Melia 84), Jack Kelsey, Tom Badcott, Deacon Thomson, Tom Payne, Joe Preece (Freddie Tolcher 76). Sub not used: Lee Britchford.