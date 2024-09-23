BODMIN Town are into the first round of the FA Vase as Sam Eccleston’s goal saw them pull off a superb 1-0 success at SWPL Premier West rivals Wadebridge Town on Saturday in the second qualifying round.
Town headed to as firm underdogs, but a resilient performance was rewarded when the winger beat Rob Rosevear 11 minutes from time.
Bodmin have been rewarded with a home tie against Gloucestershire outfit Lydney Town at Priory Park on Saturday, October 19 (3pm).
Callington Town have had a good start to the season in the same division, and they nearly produced a sizeable shock at Western League Premier Division high-flyers Buckland Athletic.
Cally controlled the home side well in South Devon and took the lead with 20 minutes to play through Kieran Prescott’s penalty.
A serious injury to an assistant linesman halted proceedings for nearly an hour, but play resumed at 5.25pm with 73 minutes on the clock.
Within three minutes the hosts were level through Ryan Bush, but just as it looked like penalties, Cally scored a second at the start of injury-time.
But Buckland, who drew 3-3 at St Austell in midweek, took the tie to spot-kicks when Bush slotted in his second with five minutes of injury-time gone.
Both teams scored their first penalties with two misses following, Callington’s being saved by Adam Seedhouse-Evans.
Although Buckland missed another, they netted the next two with Callington failing to keep their cool.
Eventually it was Sam Carter that slotted home the decisive kick to send Buckland through 3-1 on penalties and set up a home clash with Millbrook (Southampton) from the Wessex Premier League.
Cornish outfit Millbrook faced a tough test at SWPL Premier East outfit Okehampton Argyle, and it was the Okes that eased through with a 4-0 success at Simmons Park.
Dan Koita got the first in the 35th minute, and although it took until the 64th minute for them to find a second, it was Koita again that made no mistake.
Koita rounded off his hat-trick five minutes before the end, and there was still time for Alfie Nott to complete the scoring.
Closer to home, there were eight Cornish Times clubs involved in the first round of the Cornwall Intermediate Cup, which is for clubs in the respective St Piran League Premier Division East and West and Division One East and West.
Torpoint Athletic Reserves saw off St Piran League Premier Division East rivals St Blazey 5-2 thanks to goals from Ryan Fuller, Christopher Westall, Blaine Walton, an own goal and Benjamin West, while up the coast at Saltash, their counterparts edged out Foxhole Stars 3-2.
Ben Waters scored two for the hosts.
Callington Town Reserves made the long trek down to Mullion and emerged 2-1 winners.
Lewis Elliott grabbed the winner 20 minutes from time, while Cally earlier went in front through Fin Harrison.
The quintet of Looe Town, Liskeard Athletic Reserves, Pensilva, Gunnislake and Millbrook Reserves are all out.
Looe were beaten 3-1 by visiting Porthleven, while Liskeard lost 2-0 at home to Kilkhampton, which was the same scoreline Illogan RBL won at Gunnislake.
Pensilva lost 5-3 at home to Premier Division West leaders Falmouth Town Reserves despite leading 3-1 early in the second half.
Their scorers were Kyle Hutchings, Euan McSherry and Sam Rogers.
Millbrook Reserves were 4-0 down at St Newlyn East at half-time, and although they went out, gained some respectability by making it 5-3 through Josh Payn’s hat-trick.
Premier Division East outfits St Dominick and Polperro had byes into the next round and met at Lovells Park with the Doms running out 2-0 winners thanks to Dylan Walker and Connor Bone.
As well as St Dominick and Polperro being into the second round, the others are Ludgvan, Redruth United, Roche, St Agnes, St Stephen and Threemilestone.