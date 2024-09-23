By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey says that his Truro City ‘deserved to win’ after they defeated Aveley 2-1 at Parkside on Saturday thanks to Tyler Harvey’s late header.
The victory arrested a run of three consecutive defeats suffered by the Tinners – two in National League South and an early FA Cup exit.
Reflecting on the victory which saw Jaze Kabia put the visitors in front before Charlee Hughes’ controversial penalty in first half injury time, Askey told trurocity.co.uk: “We deserved to win and I’m really pleased because it gets us back to winning ways.
“We are back in the play-offs and that shows that we are really trying to achieve something. There is our budget and the travelling to contend with, but we have demonstrated that we are more than capable of competing in this league.
“Hopefully that continues and we can keep surprising one or two teams.”
Askey, a centre forward of real pedigree during his playing days, hailed the impact of Harvey, who bagged his sixth goal in just nine league goals to date.
“Only Tyler cam produce a header like that for us,” the 59-year-old added. “He does it time and time again and if we keep putting balls in (the box) then he will score.
“He actually missed a sitter in the first half, but like all good strikers, he keeps getting in and creating chances.
“He has won us the game again, but I thought we played a lot of good stuff and created a lot of chances. Overall, I feel that we should have won by more.”
After exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Brackley, Askey’s side won’t be in competitive action this weekend with their next game a mouth-watering affair against table toppers Hemel Hempstead Town, at the Truro City Stadium, on October 6 (3pm).