By Kevin Marriott at Lantoom Park
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY) Dobwalls 1 Holsworthy 0
A Josh Johnson penalty early in the second half was enough to secure three points for Dobwalls and their second successive win of the new season.
After a frustrating opening half at Lantoom Park, Dobwalls made the breakthrough from the spot after CJ Pritchard was tripped as he burst into the penalty area.
The home side went on to dominate the second half and had several chances to increase their lead, especially through man of the match Johnson.
But their failure to do so allowed Holsworthy to stage a late rally and they almost snatched an equaliser in time added on when a cross from the right flew across the face of goal.
Dobwalls manager Ben Washam acknowledged the game might not have been one for the purists but was delighted with the result, while Magpies boss Ryan Hall, who gave a first start to new signing Sam Hill, wasn’t pleased with their own performance or the home side’s antics.
The Dingos are next in action on Saturday, August 17 when they visit Camelford, while Holsworthy’s upcoming games see them welcome Liskeard Athletic on Wednesday night (August 14) before entertaining Sticker three days later.
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Anthony Davey (Tom Huyton 83), Hayden Baugh, James Forrest, Joe Cook, Adam Kenyon, CJ Pritchard (Will Larsen 52), Nathan Lang, Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse (Kai Burrell 66), Kaycee Ogwu. Sub not used: Jake Truscott.
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Chadwick, Callum Martyn, Max McDonald, Ollie Moores, Jedd Peschke (capt), Sam Hill, Gavin Carter, Aidan Slade (CorySargent 65), Blake Shapland, Jay Thomas, Sam Jago (Jacob Nosworthy 72). Sub not used: Jonny Lang.
Yellow card: Jay Thomas (32).
Attendance: 60 (est).
Men of the match. Dobwalls – Joe Johnson; Holsworthy – Jedd Peschke.