LISKEARD rider Jess Lethbridge has been named in the prestigious England squad for the upcoming Home International Championships.
Teams from England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland will compete in the 2023 Home International Endurance Championship at the British Horse Feeds & Golden Paste Company Red Dragon Festival of Endurance, hosted at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells from September 29 to October 1.
The championship will see more than 600 horses participating over the course of four thrilling days.
Jess will be riding the 12-year-old Arab gelding, Mountedgcumbe Velveteen.
