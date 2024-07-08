ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, July 6
LEADERS Penzance lost for the second time this season as St Austell produced a seven-run victory on a day where all but one of the six games were affected by the weather.
The Saints chose to bat at Wheal Eliza and made a competitive 158-6 from their 42 overs.
Dan Jarman anchored the innings with 45 from 109 balls as Tom Dinnis took 4-47.
Once the DLS calculations had been made, the target was 164 from 38 overs.
Penzance lost key man Christian Purchase for nought, and although everybody got in, they slipped to 91-5.
Josh Croom, who had to retire hurt on 34, and Dan Lello (26) added 54, but once they departed, wickets fell in a heap. Gary Bone was the best bowler with 2-16 from eight overs.
Callington are second after a 10-run success at Redruth who had previously occupied that berth.
Cally were in trouble at 125-6 despite 34 from Aidan Libby and 25 from Matt Shepherd as Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga’s spin caused plenty of problems.
But Cally pro Graham Wagg stayed patient and eventually finished on 64, and with Toby May (10) and Joe White (18) contributing, they got up to 207-8 from their 48 overs with Udayanga taking 5-30.
Redruth’s reply saw them go well to begin with as they reached 94-2 with Toby Whiteford (51) in the runs.
But his departure, lbw to Wagg, saw them slip to 102-5 as Max Waller (3-31) dismissed Toby Stoddard and Craig Williams in successive balls.
Udayanga (24) and Ellis Whiteford (26) took the score to 130 before the Sri Lankan was dismissed by man of the match Shepherd who took 4-32 on his first bowl in several weeks.
Matt Rowe scored his first hundred since joining Wadebridge over the winter as they ended Truro’s five-match winning run at Boscawen Park.
Wadebridge made 245-6 with Rowe making 112 not out and James Turpin 65 after slipping to 19-3 early on against Freddie Bose (2-59) and Conway Gilbert (3-47).
Truro, who were missing pro Amir Yamin due to him representing Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends of Cricket T20 Games, were dismissed for just 153 despite thirties from Charlie Kent (36) and Rob Harrison (31no).
Martin Jenkin rolled back the years as Camborne beat fellow strugglers Werrington by 36 runs at Warrior Park.
The home innings couldn’t have started much worse as they slipped to 52-6.
Some late resistance, helped by an unbeaten 24 from Kiwi Jordan Gatley, got them up to 117 all out as Jordan Duke took 5-29.
Werrington eased to 30-0 inside seven overs before Jenkin’s introduction turned the tide.
Bowling his swingers, he got the big wicket of Sam Hockin for 18 and Ryan Pooley for nought, before Gatley dismissed Thulina Dilshan and Mark Gribble in consecutive balls.
Adam Hodgson made 22, but Jenkin kept going as he finished with 6-14 as the North Cornwall side were all out for just 71.
Bottom side St Just headed to Helston, but it was the rain that was the winner at Beacon Parc.
It was all the visitors to begin with as Ben Stevens (3-21) and Ellis May (2-28) reduced the Blues to 40-5.
That was soon 44-6, but Osmont found support from Will Jenkin, Gavin Tregenza and Charlie Hearn as they were dismissed for 169. Gareth May took 3-24 towards the end.
Osmont’s 68 came from 94 balls and included seven fours and a six.
St Just were 21-2 after ten overs when the rain set in with Lance Alberts taking 2-8, which meant they took home 11 points to Helston’s ten.