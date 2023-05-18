PLYMOUTH Gladiators will be glad of a three-week break before their next fixture after they picked up further injuries in last night's 58-32 defeat at Oxford Cheetahs in a dead rubber final BSN Series pool match.
They went into the meeting without Kiwi reserve Jake Turner (twisted knee), using rider replacement for Paul Starke, and Connor Coles in as a guest for Dan Gilkes, away on Great Britain Under-23 duty.
They were boosted by the return of skipper Kyle Howarth, who deemed himself fit to ride after missing Tuesday's home defeat to Birmingham Brummies with a trapped nerve in his neck.
However, his comeback only lasted one race when he fell in heat one while chasing down Oxford's Cameron Heeps and injured his wrist.
Richie Worrall then injured his shoulder, forcing him to miss Peterborough's Premiership match at King's Lynn this evening.
It was another very tough night for the Gladiators, with only the in-form Ben Barker, with 14 points from six rides, and to a lesser extent Worrall (8) saving them from an even bigger defeat.
Complin weighed in with eight points but from seven rides, with Oxford's top duo of Sam Masters and Scott Nicholls unbeaten by an opponent.
The Gladiators are next in action on Tuesday, June 6, when they face reigning champions Poole Pirates in the Cab Direct Championship at The Coliseum (7pm).