In this week’s Cornish Times sports section out now!
AS EVER, football dominates the Cornish Times sports section with a plethora of teams competing in the Western League and South West Peninsula League.
However it is the FA Cup that gets plenty of attention as Millbrook and Torpoint Athletic met in an FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Jenkins Park which the Point won 1-0.
There’s comments from Torpoint boss Dean Cardew as well as a match report and pictures from a tight contest.
There’s also a match report from Liskeard Athletic’s narrow victory at Launceston and news that joint boss Lee Mann has left the Blues just weeks into the season.
Away from the football there’s match reports from Callington and Tideford in their respective divisions in the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League, news of Liskeard’s bowlers reaching the county finals, Callington’s bowlers reaching the Croydon Marks Cup final, all the latest from St Mellion and Looe golf clubs and the latest from the Liskeard Summer League snooker.
