LISKEARD Athletic have designs on winning the SWPL Premier West crown come May and the Blues had an excellent weekend as they beat title-hopefuls St Blazey.
It’s one of a number of games covered by Nigel Walrond in this week’s Cornish Times sports section.
As well as a report from Blaise Park, there are also interviews with Athletic’s manager Martin Hodge and midfield supremo, Max Gilbert.
Elsewhere in the division there are reports from Bodmin Town’s clash with Penzance and Dobwalls’ defeat at high-flying Wendron United.
Up a level in the Western League, it was an excellent Saturday for the three local sides as Millbrook, Saltash United and Torpoint Athletic all recorded home victories.
Inside are reports from all three as well as Athletic’s 5-1 reversal at the hands of Bridgwater United in midweek.
There are also round-ups from lower down the pyramid from the St Piran League right down to Duchy League Division Two.
We also have the latest from the youth teams at Plymouth Argyle and the ladies football including Liskeard Athletic and Saltash United.
There was disappointment for all three of the local rugby sides for differing reasons, with all of it covered.
Saltash’s hopes of the Counties Two Cornwall title are now all but over after a late try from leaders St Ives denied them a crucial win as they were forced to settle for a 10-10 draw.
Elsewhere in the same division, Liskeard-Looe, who have announced that player/coach Lewis Elliott will stand down at the end of the season, were unable to repeat their recent victory over Camborne School of Mines as the Miners gained instant revenge at Lux Park. Bodmin, although getting five points, were left without a game as Redruth Seconds conceded.
As ever we check in on Caradon Hockey Club whose sides had another weekend of action, while the inaugural Michael Pengelly darts tournament in Polperro was held.
St Mellion’s golfers had another busy week with reports from the veterans’ and men’s sections while Nick Truscott gives the latest from the world of short mat bowls, plus more including darts, snooker and angling.