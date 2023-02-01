ALTHOUGH Torpoint Athletic’s long wait for a league game goes on, Saltash United and Millbrook returned to action in the Western League Premier Division on Saturday.
The Ashes were 3-1 winners in South Gloucestershire against Cadbury Heath, while Millbrook were undone by Jake Quick’s strike against Wellington.
Inside are reports from both as well as reaction from ‘Brook boss Macca Brown.
CT area clubs Bodmin Town, Callington Town, Dobwalls and Liskeard Athletic were all in action on Saturday in SWPL Premier West and there are reports on all three, which included a superb 3-0 success by Bodmin at St Austell and a narrow victory for Liskeard at Mullion, plus an interview with Bodmin boss Dane Bunney.
Cally, who in the last few days have appointed former assistant boss Kev Kendall as the replacement for the recently-departed Shaun Vincent, got off to a good start under him with a 3-0 win at St Dennis. There’s also an interview with Vincent who explains the reasoning behind his decision to step down.
As ever there’s also round-ups from the St Piran League East, East Cornwall Premier League, Duchy League and the local women’s divisions which have seen Liskeard Athletic’s women sign two former Plymouth Argyle players.
Away from the football there was another frustrating afternoon for Saltash RFC in their title quest in Counties Two Cornwall. They were held to a 36-36 draw at in-form Veor, meaning St Ives are now firm favourites.
There are also reports from the same division on Bodmin’s victory over Newquay Hornets and Liskeard-Looe’s defeat at St Austell Seconds.
Caradon Hockey Club field several men’s and ladies teams on a Saturday and as ever there’s reports on their games along with pictures from Glen Rogers.
Tamar Trotters Running Club have had a busy January and we check in with them to see what they’ve been up to in recent weeks while there’s the latest news from St Mellion Golf Club’s seniors section and a report from the Cornwall County Short Mat Bowling Association as bowlers competed for the chance to reach the County Two Wood and Four Wood Singles finals on February 18.
There’s also the weekly reports from the local darts, snooker and pool leagues, plus more.