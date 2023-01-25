CUP competitions throw up plenty of interest and fans of Liskeard Athletic were left delighted last week after reaching the semi-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
The Blues, promotion hopefuls in SWPL Premier West, won 2-1 at Western League Premier Division outfit Millbrook.
In this week’s Cornish Times sports section, which is now up to ten pages, is a report, plus reaction from both management teams and Liskeard’s hero of the evening, Dylan Peel.
In the same competition, Western League Premier Division club Saltash United beat Wadebridge Town 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller at the Waterways Stadium.
However both clubs (Millbrook and Saltash), plus Torpoint Athletic, were left frustrated at the weekend as their league fixtures were postponed due to frozen pitches.
Friday night football returned to Priory Park last week as Bodmin Town welcomed promotion-hopefuls St Blazey.
The Green and Blacks left with a 6-0 win although inside is a report, reaction and photos from the game.
In the same division on Saturday, Dobwalls continued their fine form with victory at Camelford while Liskeard beat Newquay in a big game at Lux Park.
There’s also reports and round-ups from the local leagues from the South West Peninsula League down to Duchy League level.
Rugby wise there were two close encounters involving Cornish Times clubs in Counties Cornwall Two.
Down at Redruth, the hosts bolstered by some first team experience, held promotion-hopefuls Saltash to a 23-23 draw. Inside is a report and reaction from coach Steve Down.
Just two points separated Liskeard-Looe in the derby with Bodmin at Lux Park, read all about the nail-biting affair.
There’s also the latest from Caradon Hockey Club’s men’s and ladies teams, trampolinists from Saltash reach the National Schools Finals, and there’s plenty more including golf, darts, snooker and pool.