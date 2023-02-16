These two leading riders began the day by filling the first two places in the Kayley Woollacott Racing Club-sponsored opener on previously unraced four-year-old maidens. The rangy Diamond Dealer proved just the stronger, holding the Tom Ellis runner Get Up Wake Up by a length. Successful trainer Christopher Barber said: “He is a big, raw baby and was dossing but kept trying. He was bought at Tattersalls May sales along with Ed Bailey for our Boundary Stables Partnership and will probably go back to the sales.”