PLYMOUTH Prow Park Gladiators will be without skipper Kyle Howarth and reserve Jake Turner for their Cab Direct Championship match with Birmingham Brummies at The Coliseum tonight (7pm).
Howarth was a late withdrawal for Sheffield's Premiership match at Wolves last night after aggravating a neck injury whilst on Championship duty with Plymouth last Friday, and he is again absent this evening.
Kiwi Turner is also sidelined after his first-bend crash against Poole Pirates on Friday.
The Gladiators will use rider replacement for Howarth, while Turner's rides will be covered by guest Lee Complin – a familiar face at The Coliseum after riding for the Centurions last season.
Birmingham have their own problems, with Edinburgh's Paco Castagna guesting for the injured James Wright.
They will also give a debut to young Joe Thompson, who they have signed to replace Ty Proctor.
Thompson impressed with a six-point haul for Scunthorpe at Plymouth a fortnight ago, a meeting in which Complin guested for Scunthorpe.
But Thompson was then surprisingly released by the Scorpions to accommodate other team changes and was swiftly snapped up by Brummies team manager Laurence Rogers.
The Brummies are likely to pose a tough challenge as they include several former Plymouth riders in their side, including Alfie Bowtell.
Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators: Kyle Howarth r/r , Dan Gilkes, Paul Starke, Ben Barker, Richie Worrall, Lee Complin, Ben Trigger.
Birmingham Curtis Sport Brummies: Nick Morris, Alfie Bowtell, Paco Castagna, Stefan Nielsen, Justin Sedgmen, Joe Thompson, James Pearson.