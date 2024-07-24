CARLYON Bay Junior Golf Academy held their Charity Junior Open on Sunday, July 21.
A club spokesperson said: “Seventy-eight young golfers took part, competing for a large prize fund thanks to our generous sponsors.
“Thank you to Brend Hotels and the Carlyon Bay Golf Club for letting us have the course, which was in great condition, for providing refreshments on the 13th and meals for all the competitors. “Thanks again to our starter, club president, Keith and Brad, Ben and Ian for being course stewards. “Thanks also to our Pro Grant for sorting out the prizes.
“We raised an amazing £1,000 for Children's Hospice South West from the day. We hope to boost this amount when we hold our Captain’s Invitation Open event in October, with more details to follow.
In total there were five competitions, including the Medal competition which was won by Carlyon Bay’s Lizzy Nile in her last year as a junior, just a shot ahead of club-mate Hugo Watson.
Carlyon’s boys’ captain Kian Williams was second in the Medal nett event.
The results for each event were as follows: Medal Competition (Gross): 1 Lizzy Nile (Carlyon Bay) – 74; 2 Hugo Watson (Carlyon Bay) – 75; 3 Heath Coombes (Newquay) – 76; 4 Harry Drewett (Falmouth) – 78.
Medal Competition (Nett): 1 Edwyn Grubert (St Austell) – 67; 2 Kian Williams (Carlyon Bay) – 69; 3 Henry Cooper (Falmouth) – 69; 4 Ethan Kinski (St Mellion) – 70.
Stableford: 1 Henry Ward (St Austell) 45pts; 2 Theo Hubbard (Radnor) – 43; 3 Eliza Grubert (St Austell) 43; 4 William Wilcox (Mullion) – 42.
Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Jenson Davies (Falmouth) – 22pts; 2 Ollie Richards (Trevose) – 22; 3 Lily Warren Knight (St Austell) 21.
Golf Access: 1 Arulie Brewaeys (West Cornwall); 2 Nellie Hoskings (Mullion); 3 Max Johns (Carlyon Bay).