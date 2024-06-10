Division Three East round-up - Saturday, June 8
LEADERS Luckett continue to set the pace at the top after Andrew Hoskin’s century set them on their way to a comfortable 46-run victory at Launceston.
He made 103 not out in their total of 245-8 which was added to by 40 extras, 33 from Ryan Brown and an important 26 towards the end by Dan Pearce.
Launceston never seriously tested the target, losing wickets throughout.
At 100-6 it was game over despite starts from Dan Tilley (34) and Finlay Worth, but James Dawe’s 63 from 69 balls) got them to within a fifth batting point before he was last man out.
Leion Cole was the pick of the visitors’ attack with 3-25 from nine overs.
Werrington Thirds picked up their first win with a seven-wicket success at their Callington counterparts.
Liam Hunn (82), Toby Beresford-Power (38) and James Moon (36) got going for Cally, but they were limited to 206 all out. Werrington knocked it off in the 41st over.
Saltash St Stephens won by five wickets at Roche Seconds having been set 179 to win with Sam Renfree (53) and Matt Petherbridge (40) in the runs, while earlier David Bolland took 3-34 from his nine overs.
Boconnoc won the local derby with Liskeard at Deer Park by 20 runs having made 209-8.
Opener Gary Spencer made 53 before taking 3-41 with the ball.
For Liskeard, Andrew Cobb backed up his 4-39 with the ball by adding 68. JJ Webber made 56 but the home side kept taking wickets.
Tideford were beaten by 118 runs at Grampound Road Seconds who amassed a large 318-3.
Forties from Chris Anderson (42) and Nasrullah Mondazai (41) got Tideford up to 200-9 and maximum batting points.
The other game saw St Austell Thirds proved too strong for Newquay Seconds in a 63-run victory having been dismissed for 211.