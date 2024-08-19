Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East latest round-up
LANHYDROCK and Menheniot-Looe both suffered disappointing home defeats on Saturday in their quest to finish outside of the bottom four.
The Bodmin club amassed 234-8 after being sent in against visiting Bude, Jamie Eldridge and Ryan Beaumont making 42 apiece as Brett Hunter took 3-44.
Lanhydrock’s innings also saw 36 extras and twenties from Jamie Taylor (24), Christian James (24), Jacob Eldridge (23) and Ryan Butler (22).
Christian James (3-55) struck twice early on, and when Bude slipped to 106-4 with Jacob Eldridge getting rid of set batsmen Wayne Adams (44) and Matt Whitefield (29), the hosts were slight favourites.
But James Turner struck 85 not out from just 70 balls and found useful support from Lee Houghton (19) and stand-in skipper Matt Mansbridge (30) as 19 points headed back up to the North Cornwall.
Menheniot-Looe were beaten by three wickets by mid-table St Minver.
The hosts recovered from 0-2 and 79-5 to post 170 all out with Aussie Lachie Osborne adding 63, while Jon Walsh added a crucial 26.
With Steve Kidd (3-23) and Hugh Rogers (2-28) sharing five wickets, it was game on at 124-6.
But Archie Edwards (22no) was joined by Kieran Gill (15no) to add an unbroken 28 to get St Minver home.
Callington Seconds remain third after a five-wicket success at Tintagel on Saturday.
The home side compiled a healthy 237 all out with opener Tom Parsons making 84 from just 77 balls.
Jim Shorten was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-30 while Spencer Whatley (2-50) and Alex Robinson (2-60) got some reward.
Callington were eventually eased to victory with Robinson and Peter Tancock leading the way.
Robinson provided the anchor with 74 from the top of the order before Tancock’s 82 not out, which included 13 boundaries, got them over the line.