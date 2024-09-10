Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East and Division Six East cricket round-up – Saturday, September 7
HOLSWORTHY Seconds and Gunnislake secured the top four finishes required to be in the new Division Five East for next season after emphatic home victories on Saturday.
Both teams knew that anything other than a win may scupper their hopes if Bude Seconds could beat second-placed Wadebridge Thirds, but despite the Seasiders keeping up their side of the bargain, it wasn’t enough.
Holsworthy welcomed their Saltash St Stephens counterparts and made 259-7.
Opener Lyndon Piper made 72, but it took the brilliance of Adam Lovejoy (45no) and Danny Tape (50no) to get them there.
Jack Roberts (23) and Duncan Nobes (35) started well, but Jack May took the remarkable figures of 5-5 from six overs as the end came at 97.
Gunnislake thrashed Roche Thirds by seven wickets to secure fourth.
Man of the match James Boundy (4-14) and Lee Roberts (3-22) shared seven wickets before Boundy’s rapid 52 saw them home in just the 14th over.
Opener Michael Taylor struck 86 not out to give Bude victory as they chased down Wadebridge’s 182-4 with seven wickets and three overs to spare. Derek Piper took 2-37 earlier in the day.
Thomas Petherick (5-29) and Emma Horrell (3-33) shared eight wickets as Werrington Fourths held Bugle to 189-8.
The hosts were 41-4 after 11 overs when play was called off with Tyler Jasper 18 not out.
South Petherwin Seconds’ home game with St Stephen Seconds was cancelled.
Division Six champions Luckett Seconds visited Launceston Thirds and won by 57 runs.
Luckett made 195-7 thanks to Mike Townsend (56), Ben Williams (47) and Martin Budge (37) with Chris Alford (3-28) and Pete Wilton (2-14) sharing five wickets, before the home side were 138 all out. Wilton made a quickfire 45 as Maisie Clements took 4-10.