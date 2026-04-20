CARADON rounded off a second successive promotion-winning season with a 3-1 victory over Cornish rivals Penzance at Lux Park.
The Yellows will play in the Premier Division of the West Hockey League following a remarkable season which saw them win 20 of their 22 outings, losing only once. They also had a goal-difference of 61.
The champions imposed themselves on the game early, winning possession back quickly as well as creating some chances.
Caradon were eventually rewarded when an attack down the left ended with Evan Spencer playing a no-look pass behind him to Tyler Walsh, who pushed the ball in past the keeper at the near post.
It wasn’t long before the home team extended the lead, again from a left field attack. Elliot Grange, in his second game for the first team, shuffled his way along the baseline before calmly pulling the ball back to Walsh. He lifted the ball past the imposing defender and tapped it in once more to beat the keeper.
Feeling comfortable but tired in the harsh temperatures, Caradon wanted to push on and see the game out in a convincing fashion. Throughout the game the defensive line of goalkeeper Dan Harris, Nathan Jeffery, Tom Rowe, Tom Walker, Sam Pennington-Ridge and Chris Fasey kept the ball moving swiftly and prevented any breakaways from Penzance.
The frontline kept pushing and were rewarded with a penalty corner as man-of-the-match Walsh executed a drag flick to take a 3-0 lead and secure his hat-trick.
Penzance did pull one back late on, but Caradon could celebrate a remarkable campaign.
Both clubs’ second teams were in action at Penzance in Piran Division One, with the spoils being shared in a 3-3 draw.
Short on goalkeeping options, the club legend that is Jen Ross-Thomas, stepped in between the posts for the Liskeard-based outfit and produced a number of fine saves to earn the player-of-the-match award.
While she was required on several occasions, the visitors also created plenty of chances themselves and had plenty of possession.
Jon Pennington-Ridge helped himself to the first two Caradon goals with Ben Pennington-Ridge screaming in the third.
The thirds welcomed Truro Fifths for the final game of the season in Piran Division Two.
With half the Men's side of Caradon on holiday/unavailable, there was much shuffling of players in the latter part of the week to ensure the seconds and thirds all got to play their last games of the season.
Enter six of the Ladies – Laura Hill, Claire Brown, Charlotte Murray, Rach Luiten, Amy White and Lynsey White – who willingly showed up to help out, making fresh Caradon history by turning it into a mixed team lineup for a league game.
Truro cruised into a 3-goal lead despite goalkeeper Alfie Brown desperately clearing chance after chance.
Hill pulled one back before the break and soon added her second, but Truro added two more in quick time to end the contest.
Brown continued to make further saves as Truro attacked at will, but a first senior goal for Matty Pennington-Ridge gave Caradon supporters something to cheer on a day nobody part of it will forget.
Huge thanks to Jan Woodman and Jules Walsh for umpiring and the brilliant sideline support from all, while the man-of-the-match award went to Jack Rowe for an excellent performance in the middle of the park.
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