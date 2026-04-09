LOOE Bowling Club held their annual open day on Saturday, April 4 with two special guests rolling up the first woods of the season.
Group Three administrator Shirley Coad and Group Three chairman Helen Couch were both on hand to do the honours before 32 club members enjoyed a game of bowls on an extremely cold blustery day.
They then headed into the clubhouse to warm up and discuss the upcoming season.
Phil Sissons was the winner of the spinner and donated his winnings of £38 to Visually Impaired Bowls England (VIBE).
The club, situated on the South East Cornwall coast at the far end of Hannafore in West Looe, are once again gearing up for another big season full of league matches, friendlies and inter-club competitions in both men’s, ladies and mixed events.
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