SHORT MAT BOWLS
Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association latest by Nicholas Truscott
14 local bowlers travelled to the Falcon Indoor Bowling Club in Chelmsford, Essex, on February 21 and 22, for the penultimate Short Mat Players Tour ranking tournament of the season.
Three bowlers came away from the weekend with season’s best points totals.
In Group five, Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe) won three games to finish third in the group and reached the last 16 of the Plate competition where she lost 12-11 to take 44 points from the weekend.
Penzance’s Nigel Taylor secured victory in two games in Group 14 to finish fourth in the group, and reached the last 8 of the Plate competition to take 46 points from the weekend.
The best effort from the Duchy was from Holmans’ Steve Smith as after finishing second in Group 24, he reached the last 16 of the Cup competition to take 102 points from the weekend.
Three bowlers – Fay Crossett (Saltash Kernow), Sally Dewdney (Penzance) and Mark Payne (Holmans) failed to secure a victory in their respective groups, before being knocked out of the Shield competition in the first round, ensuring no points for their weekend’s work.
As for the rest, Duloe’s Mark Slack was unbeaten in Group 30, winning five games to top the group. He then reached the Last 32 of the Cup competition to take 95 points from the weekend.
In Group 32, Elise Daniell (Holmans) won three matches to finish second in the group and went out in the first round of the Cup Competition to take 79 points from the weekend.
Of the other six entrants, all secured between 31 and 41 points which were in the following order:
David Studden (Holmans) – 31; Peter Hore (Holmans) – 34; Martin Boraston (Duloe) – 37; Nigel Nicholls (Penlee) – 37.5; Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) – 39; Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) – 41.
All six were in the Plate competition with only Ian Crossett reaching the 16 as the others went out in the round before.
The final ranking tournament of the season, the World Masters, will take place at the Belfast Indoor Bowling Club over the weekend of April 25 and 26. Eleven local bowlers are entered in the event.
Comments
