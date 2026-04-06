After Ben Hancock’s quick tap and go from a penalty, Stan Somers burst through the line but was brought down short. Cornwall went again but were held up over the line. However, the referee had been playing advantage so they had another bite of the cherry. Fly-half James Tucker kicked to the corner, Vian won the line-out ball and the Cornish pack drove furiously to the Devon line, but yet again they were denied as home skipper Tom McGrattan got under the ball to hold them up.