Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association latest by Nicholas Truscott
FOUR County Titles were decided at Carnmoggas Indoor Bowling Club.
The first title to be decided on Saturday morning was the County Fours. In the quarter-finals, Elise Daniell, Nicholas Truscott, Peter Hore and David Studden (Holmans) won 11-8 against Chris Page, Caroline Trubshaw, Martin Boraston and Alan Trubshaw (Duloe).
Jon Read (Duloe), Lynne Davey, Gary Davey (Liskeard) and Mark Slack (Duloe) won 17-2 against Susan Mervyn, Michael Mervyn, Denise Pluckrose and Gerry Tizzard (Dobwalls).
Eileen Williams (Camelford), Jack Jeskins (Tintagel), Lee Rowland and Mark Williams (Camelford) won 8-3 against Brenda Benney, Vivian Benney, Paul Symons and Percy Tripp (Helston).
Faye Crossett, Richard Kerr, Ian Crossett and Neil Gribble (Saltash Kernow) won 11-7 against Luke Jolly (Holmans), Steven Fettner, Paula and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale).
In the semi-finals, Slack won 6-11 against Studden and Williams defeated Gribble 7-6. Williams won the final against Slack 8-7.
Saturday afternoon saw the County Singles decided. In the quarter-finals, Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) won 11-7 against Nigel Nicholls (Penlee).
Paul Symons (Helston) won 11-6 against Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale). Chris Page (Duloe) won 8-7 against Martin Boraston (Duloe). Mark Slack (Duloe) won 9-6 against Mark Williams (Camelford).
In the semi-finals Crossett won 11-6 against Symons and Page won 13-8 against Slack. Ian Crossett needed an extra end to win the final against Page 10-9.
Sunday morning saw the Two Wood Singles title decided. In the quarter-finals Karen Watson and David Cole (Saltash) won 11-6 against Mark Slack (Duloe) and Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow).
Paula and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) won 7-6 against Keith Matthews and Rosemary Young (Blisland).
Sandra and John Worton (St Newlyn East) needed an extra end to defeat Peter Hore and Steve Smith (Holmans) 13-10.
Luke Jolly and Elise Daniell (Holmans) won 14-5 against Christine and John Worth (Withiel).
In the semi-finals, the D’Agostinos won 13-4 against Watson and Cole. Jolly and Daniell won 12-4 against the Wortons. The D’Agostinos won the final 11-6 against Jolly and Daniell.
The last title to be decided on Sunday afternoon was the County Triples.
In the quarter-finals, Kate and Mark Richards and Austen Runnalls (Luxulyan) won 13-3 against Christine and John Worth (Withiel) and Nathan Waters (Luxulyan).
Rob Price-Brind (Luxulyan), Lee Rowland (Camelford) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) won 9-4 against Chris Page, Stephen Wilson and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe).
Elise Daniell, Nicholas Truscott and Peter Hore (Holmans) won 13-3 against Martin Yeomans, Mike Curthoys and Geoffrey Maunder (Callington).
Sandra and John Worton and Steve Smith won 13-5 against Jon Read (Duloe), Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) and Mark Slack (Duloe).
In the semi-finals Jolly won 15-7 against Runnalls and Smith won 16-3 against Hore. Jolly won the final against Smith 10-7.
This finals continue this coming weekend with the Two Wood Singles on Saturday Morning and Four Wood Pairs during the afternoon.
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