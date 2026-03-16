FOUR Cornish teams travelled to Melton Mowbray on Saturday, March 14 for the ESMBA National Mixed Fours Championship.
Paula and Rob D’Agostino, along with Mary and Andrew Davis (Kensey Vale), were drawn in group three and topped the group with four points + six shots.
Chris Page (Duloe), Luke Jolly (Holmans), Charlotte Rollings (Duloe) and Karen Watson (Saltash) were drawn in group five and topped the group with five points + 16 shots.
Nigel Taylor, Sally Dewdney (Penzance), Brenda Benney (Helston) and Craig Strippel (Penzance) were drawn in group six and endured a tough day failing to pick up any points to finish bottom of the group with zero points -22 shots.
John and Carole Dodd, along with Sandra and John Worton (St Newlyn East), were drawn in group 12, finished second with four points + four shots.
In the first round of the knockout stage Page, Jolly, Rollings and Watson won 15-5 against the St Newlyn East four. The Kensey Vale four lost 7-14 to Kent’s Michael Doorey, Amanda Doorey, Grace Doorey and Danny Hogben.
In the last 16 round Page, Jolly, Rollings and Watson lost 7-8 to the team that went on to win the championship, Herefordshire’s Dawn Cox, Rebecca Cox, Bryan Watkins and John Mills.
National Over 55’s Pairs
On Sunday, three local teams took part in the ESMBA National Over 55’s Pairs Championship.
John Worton (St Newlyn East) and Steve Smith (Holmans) were drawn in group one and finished second in the group with four points + seven shots.
Defending champions Mike Dyer and Nigel Nicholls (Penlee) were drawn in group two and finished second with five points + eight shots.
Nigel Taylor and Sally Dewdney (Penzance) finished bottom of their group with one point - 19 shots.
In the first round of the knockout stage Worton and Smith won 15-5 against Hampshire’s Graeme George and Brian Brown.
Dyer and Nicholls’ defence of the title came to an end with a 4-7 defeat against Northamptonshire’s Chris Hopkins and Stephen McAllister.
In the last 16, Worton and Smith won 14-2 against Hampshire’s Lorraine Shorney and Andrew Shorney. In the quarter-finals they won 9-5 against Humberside’s Kath Whiting and Steve Whiting.
Their run ended in the semi-finals with a 7-11 defeat against Surrey’s Terry Osgood and Rob Edwards who went on to win the title.
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