CARADON’S senior sides had a hectic Saturday with plenty of fixtures played in the West Hockey League.
While the men’s first team had the day off following their Division One South title success, the other two men’s teams took to the field.
The seconds visited Truro Thirds in Piran Division One and impressed despite a 4-2 defeat. Caradon led inside 10 minutes as Ben Pennington-Ridge fired home following a pass from Jake Horton, and the scorer was then involved in the second goal as a penalty flick was awarded after he was fouled, allowing Sam Pennington-Ridge to make no mistake.
However, from there, despite some fine performances from goalkeeper Joel Tamblyn and player-of-the-match Carl Jeffery, the home side worked their way into the game and won 4-2.
The thirds were beaten 1-0 by Bodmin Seconds in Piran Division Two despite a man-of-the-match performance from Tim Wright.
The ladies are enjoying a solid campaign in Women’s Division One South but were beaten 2-0 at Penzance in a controversial encounter on Saturday.
Penzance went ahead in the first half with a well-taken strike on what was their first entry into the D. This remained the score until 15 minutes before the end.
After that, Caradon kept Penzance at arm’s length, which included a brilliant penalty flick save from stand-in keeper Jen Ross-Thomas.
The controversy then came towards the end as a penalty flick was awarded despite a ball in coming off Ross-Thomas, only for the umpires to adjudge that it had come off a Caradon shoulder.
There was better news for the seconds who saw off visiting Dart 3-1 at Lux Park in Division Two South.
Caradon started well against a resolute defence, but took the lead midway through the half as Laura Hill was fouled from behind, allowing Kerenza Bunt to fire the penalty stroke into the top corner.
The visitors got themselves back into the game, but weren’t level for long as Abbie Fulford found player-of-the-match Hill in the circle, and her accurate strike found the bottom corner.
Caradon, who will finish as runners-up with a draw in their last game, lost skipper Julia Eldridge to injury, but they secured all three points when Maddie Scott fired in from a penalty corner breakdown.
The thirds were edged out in a five-goal thriller by Bude in Trelawney Division One.
Caradon started well and the pressure paid off when Charlotte Tamblyn took advantage of a rebound from a short corner in the 31st minute.
Bude responded well and managed to pull one back, making it 1-1 going into the latter part of the first half. Despite some interesting decisions that tested everyone’s patience, Caradon kept their composure and continued to battle hard across the pitch, including a remarkable save from Amy White.
Bude took the lead early in the second half, only for the visitors to level once more via player-of-the-match Izzy Hedley after great work from Claire Brown.
However, despite both teams having their moments, it was the North Cornwall side that won it late one.
The fourths hosted high-flying Penzance Thirds in Trelawney DivisionTwo, and found themselves two goals down inside half an hour via two unfortunate deflections from short corners.
However, Caradon, who saw Liv Saunders named as their player-of-the-match, then rolled their sleeves up to secure a point via Pip Hedley and an excellent finish from Jayne Longrigg.
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