WITH the first team having the day off in Division South, the other three ladies sides at Caradon took centre stage on Saturday in the West Hockey League.
The seconds visited Falmouth Seconds knowing a win or a draw would secure them the runners-up spot in Division Two South.
Caradon, boosted by the return of Charlotte Harrison in defence, started well in very windy conditions, although they soon needed keeper Jen Ross-Thomas to be at her best on several occasions.
The visitors thought they'd taken the lead when a short corner was slipped to Helen Manley who took a low shot towards goal that was tapped in by Lila Johns. However, it was disallowed for a foot.
Johns did put Caradon put in front after the break, and although the hosts scored in the final five minutes from a controversially-awarded short corner, the point was enough to secure second.
The thirds secured fifth in Trelawney Division One after beating Penzance Seconds at Lux Park.
Easter holidays meant Caradon were short of four regulars and fielded a bare 11.
The hosts fell behind inside 10 minutes, but levelled by half-time when Izzy Hedley rounded off a short corner with a reverse finish.
Caradon were into the lead after half-time thanks to Fleur Worden’s rocket, and with only a few seconds remaining, player-of-the-match Charlotte Tamblyn and Hedley sprinted the entire length of the pitch before a one-two ended with the former finding the net.
The fourths visited Falmouth Seconds in Trelawney Division Two, but despite a controversial opener from the hosts, levelled from a rebound shot from Evo Moxham following a short corner.
Visiting keeper Callie Bowers was in top form to keep Caradon level, and it was from one of her saves that Moxham got her second.
Player-of-the-match Bowers continued to excel before Moxham rounded off her hat-trick late on.
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