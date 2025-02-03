Caradon Hockey Club Ladies’ Section latest
CARADON’S Ladies Seconds had a second week on the road in Division Two South of the West Hockey League as they headed to Penryn to face Falmouth Seconds in a mid-table clash.
Despite missing a couple of regulars, Caradon passed the ball around well with returning left-back Nicole Harding putting in some beautiful crosses which weren’t quite finished off.
Falmouth took the lead after a short corner and Caradon were soon feeling hard done by some inconsistent decisions from the umpires.
That wasn’t helped when they felt the ball had crossed the line during a goalmouth scramble, and then hit the post in the same move.
The hosts’ pacy frontline were always a threat and an own goal made it 2-0.
They continued to press with player of the match Abbie Fulford stretching, tackling and doing everything she could to keep the ball in their possession. But as time ran out Caradon were unlucky to not get on the scoresheet.
The ladies; thirds welcomed Camborne School of Mines, but a poor first half saw them go into the break 2-0 down.
An injection of fire in the bellies at half-time saw Caradon start with a much better desire to be first to the ball and were soon rewarded after a well-worked short corner routine saw Lila Johns find the back of the net.
Soon after, a crash ball from Vanessa Scott was met by a sweet deflection from captain Rach Luiten, sending the ball rocketing into the roof of the goal for parity at 2-2.
But just as another home goal looked likely, the match ended prematurely with a back injury to Luiten.
The league officials will decide if the result stands or if a rematch will be required in the coming days.