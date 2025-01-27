CARADON’S ladies teams were in action on Saturday in the West Hockey League with mixed success.
The firsts visited promotion favourites Falmouth in Women’s Division One South and despite an encouraging performance were beaten 2-0 at Penryn College.
The hosts held their shape well and looked to control the game with a strong midfield and defence. Caradon took a while to work out they would need to play short passes as Falmouth were intercepting any attempt at a long ball.
And an already hard task became even harder when the home side broke the deadlock from their first penalty corner as a shot to the far post found the backboard.
Caradon were having the better of possession and were awarded numerous penalty corners but could not convert. Chances from open play called the Falmouth keeper into making some great saves.
Player of the match Sadie Mullis had some fantastic shots on target, but the elusive goal could not be found.
There was a goal-line save and the post came to Falmouth’s rescue twice before the half-time whistle.
Caradon continued to push forward in the second half and the neutral supporters would have been struggling to see who were the league leaders as chances came and went.
Falmouth scored a second in the dying moments following a good advantage played by the umpires.
Despite the loss, Caradon were very pleased that they matched the champions-elect and on a different day could have easily taken the win.
In the league below – Division Two South – the seconds travelled up to Dawlish for their game against Teign.
The home side are currently sitting pretty at the top of the league, unbeaten, so Caradon knew they had to push from the off.
They have been playing some brilliant passing hockey the past few weeks and this started in the same vein with the early chance falling to yellow shirts. But with an early injury to Charlotte Harrison, they were down a defensive sub.
Teign started playing pinging hockey, clearly knowing where each other was, switching the ball across the park and Caradon couldn't deny their first goal was really well worked.
However, to their frustration some of the decisions didn't go Caradon's way and were questionable to the point where the visitors felt Teign's second goal route started on one of their feet.
But Caradon kept pushing and despite a third goal going in before the break, they weren't backing down.
Despite frustrations running high, Caradon showed their maturity in turning this anger into action and within the first 10 minutes had clawed a goal back through a Laura Hill via a short corner routine.
Despite the two-goal buffer this did seem to shake the table toppers and suddenly Caradon were in their groove, thwarting away their attacks. Player of the match Kerryn Walsh had perfectly timed steps to intercept and clear the ball confidently and quickly.
Unfairly Teign went onto the score again and it didn't feel like the scoreline reflected Caradon's commitment and 'never-say-die' attitude for the day.
The result leaves Caradon fifth in the table with 16 points from 11 games.
They are on the road on Saturday as they travel to Penryn to face Falmouth Seconds who sit just a point behind.
Elsewhere around the club, the thirds had a bye in Trelawney Division One, while the fourths were beaten 7-3 by visiting Newquay Thirds at Lux Park.
The men’s teams saw the firsts thrash Dart 9-0 in Men’s Division Two South, while the inter-club battle between table-toppers Caradon Seconds and the Thirds went the way of the seconds 10-1.