CARADON HOCKEY CLUB LATEST ROUND-UP
CARADON returned to league action after the festive break and put on a convincing display of hockey to beat Duchy 5-2 on Sunday in Division One South of the West Hockey League.
With all players keen to play good hockey, Caradon began to dominate play with some great phases of play. Player of the match, Emma Gliddon, broke the deadlock within 15 minutes with a fine shot after an attacking overlap run on the right.
Caradon continued to dominate and Clare Poad tapped in goal number two after good build-up play from strike partner Bizzie Jeffery.
But it was the switching of play that was really putting Duchy to the sword as Clare Mitchell, Molly Walsh and Hannah Bladon were in complete control in the centre of the pitch and their accurate passes created the third goal before half-time. Abbie Ingram attacked the space and her perfect pass left Jeffery with the simplest of finishes.
The home team were enjoying themselves and this continued straight off the second half whistle when a great team goal was finished by Ingram.
Duchy, to their credit, didn't give up and came back with two well-worked goals of their own, only for Caradon to maintain the three-goal difference when Poad scored from a penalty corner at full-time.
This was one of the best performances of the season and takes Caradon to 2nd in the league at the half way point.
Caradon, who are now second, host local rivals Plymouth Lions on Saturday.
Caradon Seconds had a bumper start to the year with a double victory.
Following an 8-0 win over Penzance Thirds in the cup on Saturday, they ventured over the river on Sunday to finally play the twice rearranged league game against Plymouth University in Division Two South.
Despite being made to wait a little longer due to a double booking at Lipson, the game finally got underway with both teams having their moments with Caradon duo Laura Hill and Katie Fear to the fore.
Caradon's defence were just as impressive. Despite being full of cold, Amy Batty stood strong and her step thwarted many on coming attacks from the students.
Both teams came out in the second half determined to get that chance to get ahead, but the visiting defence of Charlotte Harrison, Julia Eldridge and Marcia Burgess stood firm, and when they were breached, Lynn Oxenham was able to save.
The game ended goalless which was a point well-earned for both sides.
Liskeard welcome Kingsbridge and Salcombe on Saturday (midday).
Caradon Thirds were in cup action and overcame Truro firsts 2-1 at Lux Park.
The teams started the morning with a minutes silence to remember David Pierce who was a prominent figure both at Truro and county level.
The home side started the better and took an early lead through RacheL Luiten with a reverse push from an attacking short corner.
Truro attacked towards the end of the half but couldn’t find a way through, although they equalised 50 minutes in after Anna Gubbins saved an initial effort.
But Caradon regrouped and won it late on when Lila Johns fired home following a short corner.
Abi Larigo was full of determination and played a pivotal role in the team’s success and was rightly named player of the match.
Caradon head to St Austell on Saturday.