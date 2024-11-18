Caradon Hockey Club match reports – Saturday, November 16
ALL seven of Caradon’s senior sides won on Saturday, a rare feat in such a competitive sport.
THE ladies’ first team made the long trip to Shepton Mallet in Division One South and returned home with all three points.
With the emphasis on starting the game with a good intensity, Caradon drove towards the circle from whistle and won a short corner. A strike from Clare Poad was well saved but the rebound was cooly lifted into the net from Daisy Heal.
Caradon continued to play attacking hockey and they soon led 2-0 when Julia Eldridge showed good vision to find an unmarked Poad in the circle, who fired the ball home.
With Shepton feeling the full force of Caradon’s relentless pressure, another penalty corner was conceded and Hannah Bladon the next on the scoresheet, finishing off a loose ball to leave the score 3-0 to the visitors at half-time.
Shepton tried in vain to get themselves back into the game but with a player of the match performance from in-form keeper, Helen Dellbridge and brave defending from Emma Gliddon who took a ball to her face mask in defending a high drag flick, Caradon stood firm.
Captain Daisy Hunn was tested by Shepton’s speedy forward but won almost every duel that came her way.
The home team scored a consolation goal after a misplaced pass was intercepted, but Bladon secured the three-goal advantage when again pouncing on a rebound off the keeper from a penalty corner.
The ladies’ seconds welcomed Plymouth Lions to Lux Park and ran out 4-1 winners.
With some missing players and injuries, the line-up was adjustedand both teams started well, although the visitors scored from a tight angle for a half-time lead.
Caradon returned to their normal two-person screen at the break and the improvement was there straight away and Lauren Gouge found the space to reverse hit into the backboard.
She soon diverted home Amy Batty’s hard shot into the D and it was 3-1 when Maddie Scott followed by a rebound on a short corner.
Caradon went through the gears from there on and it was down to Laura Hill to finish the day off with a superb strike, leaving the goalkeeper no chance.
The thirds dominated play on Saturday against Newquay Seconds at Penair, leaving the pitch with a 3-0 victory in Trelawney Division One, that despite needing some fine saves from Anna Gubbins.
Three impressive goals came from Lila Johns, Fleur Worden and Rach Luiten. Centre-back Vanessa Scott did the team proud and stepped forward for a penalty flick, but the Newquay keeper kicked it away.
There were some impressive displays from player of the match Jessica Eldridge and youngsters Kerenza Burt and Lily Maudsley.
The fourths were 3-2 winners at Duchy Seconds in Trelawney Division Two.
The men’s first team took on Truro Seconds in Division Two South and earned a 4-0 success to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Caradon knew Truro’s attacking threat and to begin with it was an end-to-end affair.
But the hosts eventually went ahead when Chris Fasey’s cross was struck home by Ben Hedley.
Tyler Walsh soon doubled the lead after the restart from a penalty flick which he won himself, before Fasey got his goal when he turned home Thomas Haigh’s bobbling cross.
The final ten minutes saw the frantic pace continue before Walsh got the assist for Hedley’s second as they made it 18 points from a possible 18.
Elsewhere around the men’s teams, the seconds thrashed Truro Fifths 5-0, while the Development team Thirds won 3-2 at Plymouth Lions Fourths.