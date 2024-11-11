CARADON’S quartet of ladies teams were in action on Saturday in their respective divisions in the West Hockey League.
The firsts played out an exciting 5-5 draw with high-flying Newquay at Lux Park.
After a very sluggish start by Caradon, Newquay were on the front foot and were dominating play in this Women’s Division One South fixture.
They took the lead from a well working penalty corner within the first five minutes. Caradon huffed and puffed but were struggling to link play, however they did equalise when Daisy Heal scrambled home a loose ball in the circle. This did not kick start the home team and Newquay raced to a 3-1 lead at the half-time break.
With a stern team talk, Caradon were determined to increase the intensity and this paid off when Bizz Jeffery and Heal combined to bring the score to 3-2.
This proved the catalyst for a high intensity contest between the sides. Cards of various colours were issued by the umpires to both teams that kept the game from boiling over.
Newquay scored the next to make it 4-2 but as their defenders lost composure, Caradon equalised through goals from Claire Mitchell and Hannah Bladon.
With the game coming to an end Newquay regained the lead only for Heal to score the equaliser shortly after to earn her side a draw after 70 minutes of exhilarating hockey.
The Seconds made the late Saturday trip to Tavistock in Division Two South, who so far this season had proven a good defensive team by only letting in three goals in the first five games.
The visiting side made a good start with positive attacking play and were eventually awarded a penalty stroke after a home player stopped a goal with her body on the line.
Up stepped Neve Hunn who confidently and calmly slotted the ball into the tight bottom corner, far from the reach of the goalkeeper.
The game then became end to end as the visitors got through until half-time, and during the break a chat from captain Marcia Burgess helped get Caradon refocused.
They had their chances to add to their goal tally but couldn't quite finish the final movement in the D and once again some frustrating decisions by the umpires often stopped the momentum.
Tavistock could have equalised with chances in the last few minutes but the backline of Amy Batty, Claire Brown and player of the match Charlotte Harrison who put in some incredible blocks and clearances kept the score to 1-0 and three points to Caradon.
They return to Lux Park on Saturday to face newly-formed Plymouth Lions.
The thirds returned to winning ways in Trelawney Division One, helped by a change to a screen formation.
They took the lead after eight minutes when a cross found the corner thanks to keeper thinking it was going wide.
On 16 minutes it was 1-1, but soon after it was 2-1 to Caradon thanks to Fleur Worden.
Lila Johns scored with a nutmeg of the keeper from a deflection from Rach Luiten ten minutes later, and although there was a green card for Jess Eldridge, Caradon’s work-rate and persistence helped them hold on for the rest of the game.
The fourths faced off against Falmouth Thirds and had some fine saves from keeper Josie Facey to keep the score goalless at the break.
Falmouth got their reward afrer the restart with two goals from open play, and although Caradon had chances from short corners, the ball wouldn’t go in.
Player of the match was Fasey for her communication throughout and her string of saves to keep the score down in the first half.