WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S TRELAWNEY DIVISION ONE
Caradon Thirds 3 Bude 2
CARADON Thirds got their new year off to a good start as they won a thriller with Bude at Lux Park.
A busy home crowd braved the icy cheer, and those who turned out to support saw some decent hockey.
Bude started the better team, closing down any attempt at passing the ball and pushed the hosts back into their own half.
They scored early on through Tammy Snowsill from a short corner and kept Caradon chasing their tails for much of the first half.
But some encouragement from coach Clare Poad on the sidelines saw Caradon find better shape and a measured pass from in-form Abi Larigo to Jo Maudsley on the edge of the D meant Jo could neatly sidestep keeper Jo Timmins to make it level at half-time.
Caradon took on board the team talk and started the second half firing on all cylinders.
Better passing, faster decision making and improved communication meant they enjoyed prolonged periods of possession, resulting in an early goal from a Rach Luiten short corner.
Just to keep the supporters on their toes, Snowsill equalised when she snuck in a shot at the post from a short corner, but Caradon stuck to the game plan and continued to dominate possession.
The win was secured when Luiten scored her second of the match with a cheeky reverse flick after the initial shot was saved.
Truro arrive in a Cornwall Cup clash on Saturday. Some of Caradon’s other teams return to the field this weekend.
The men’s firsts visit Devonport Services on Saturday with the thirds going to Okehampton Seconds for a 2pm push back, while Sunday sees the ladies’ firsts and seconds in action.
The ones welcome Duchy (1.30pm) with the twos at University of Plymouth (midday).