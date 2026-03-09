ALL four of Caradon’s women’s sides were in action on Saturday in the West Hockey League with varying levels of success.
The first team – third in Division One South – welcomed strugglers Teign to Lux Park, but were made to work hard by their Devon opponents on a day which saw club legend Clare Poad make her final appearance for the first team.
Caradon took an early lead through Clare Mitchell, which allowed them to settle into the game and begin driving runs down the wings, making good use of attacking outlets Abbie Ingram and Libby Walsh. In the middle, the attacking core of Katie Oliver, Amy Scott and Mitchell worked hard to support the play, quickly breaking down Teign turnovers and pushing the ball back into attacking areas.
However, a quick break from the visitors saw the ball slip past the last defender, leading to a frantic rush into the D where their forward calmly took the ball around the keeper to level the score.
The hosts were ahead again just before half-time when, following a short corner, some quick movement around the D resulted in Scott reacting fastest to a rebound and she made no mistake.
After some half-time words from captain Mitchell, Caradon started well and thought they’d scored a third, only for the whistle to have gone moments earlier.
But despite being from their best, they still more than did enough to secure a 2-1 victory as Scott and Mitchell shared the player-of-the-match award.
The seconds welcomed Bodmin in Division Two South and secured an emphatic 5-1 victory to gain revenge for their away defeat in November.
Reverting to a four-person midfield, the hosts started the brighter and were rewarded when Laura Hill put them 1-0 to the good.
Hill turned provider for Lila Johns to add a second and when Helen Manley fired home a rebound, they were in command, even if the visitors pulled one back before half-time.
The visitors suffered a green card and were soon 4-1 down as a goal created from the academy was finished off by Johns for her second after being set up by Kerenza Bunt.
Plenty of players had fine afternoons but the fifth arrived when Hill added her second with a low finish.
The thirds visited high-flying Truro School and battled well despite a 2-0 defeat.
Every ball was chased down, with some epic interceptions and an excellent work rate across the pitch. One standout moment came from Claire Brown with an incredible goal-line bellyflop save to deny Truro and keep the game competitive.
Thanks were expressed to Delia Welch for helping out again in defence, while Anna Gubbins was Caradon’s star player.
The fourths had half a dozen players for their clash with Duchy Seconds in Trelawney Division Two but their fellow Cornish side wait until the latter stages to secure a 2-0 victory.
All of the Caradon squad, which included the likes of Anneliese Shannon, Pippa Hedley, Liv Sanders, Daisy Wrigley, Neave Bunt, Hazel Ashman, Caroline Hambly and Julia Cuming, put their bodies on the line, while Anna Gubbins did an excellent job as an emergency goalkeeper.
All four Caradon teams are back in action this weekend, with the first team hosting Duchy (2pm), the seconds welcoming Ocean City (midday), the thirds visiting Camborne School of Mines (10.15am) and the fourths entertaining Duchy Thirds (11am).
