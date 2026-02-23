CARADON’S three women’s teams in action at the weekend had mixed success, but the seconds did make it through in the Cornwall Cup with a 2-0 success at their Penzance counterparts on Saturday.
There was a change to their normal starting positions with a four-person midfield and one screen, but Caradon started well and it didn't take long for them to get on the scoreboard with a great run from Laura Hill finding Kerenza Bunt who used her skill to get past the goalie and get Caradon 1-0 up.
Clare Poad thought she had scored the second soon after, but a well-practised 'crash ball' into the D from Lila Johns was considered not to have travelled five metres before being perfectly smashing it in.
But there was no denying player-of-the-match Johns’ field goal, taking on players on her own around the defence to finish a well-worked solo run.
The second half was frustrating purely on the umpiring side with controversial green cards given to Johns and Poad, while Caradon failed to take any more of their chances.
Caradon Thirds were beaten 3-2 by Duchy despite scoring inside 70 seconds through Izzy Hedley.
They contained their West Cornwall opponents well for much of the remainder of the half, but conceded twice shortly before the break.
Duchy soon converted a penalty corner at the start of the second half, and although Caradon recomposed themselves, leading to a second goal. Rachel Luiten picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch before finding Hedley on the wing who whipped it across goal for Charlotte Tamblyn to neatly finish past the keeper.
However, despite their best efforts and a fantastic performance in goal from Anna Gubbins to keep Duchy at bay, Caradon were unable to muster an equaliser.
The fourths had a tough afternoon in the county cup at Bude on Saturday, losing 17-0.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.