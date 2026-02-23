CARADON’S mixed team advanced into the next round of the National Cup on Sunday after easing past Sussex-based Worthing 5-0 at Lux Park on Sunday afternoon.
In front of a large crowd, the game started exactly to plan with attacking pressure on the visitors circle. Tyler Walsh finished a nice move on the left of the pitch to give the Cornish outfit the lead and settle any early nerves.
Bizzie Jeffery struck a deceptive strike from the top of the circle to increase the lead, but Caradon couldn’t quite find their groove and Worthing did well to break play and stop momentum from building.
However, they increased their advantage just before the half-time break as Jeffery added her second with a cheeky scoop finish that lobbed the keeper.
At 3-0 up, Caradon wanted to take complete control of the game, and the second half saw them hold possession for longer and positive phases of hockey, which gave everyone the belief that more goals could be had.
The whole squad were working hard for each other as they sought a clean sheet, and chances were now being created more freely.
The Worthing keeper made some crucial saves, but as Caradon began to find more spaces and the hungry forwards capitalised.
Jeffery completed her hat-trick after good build-up play from Ben Hedley and Tom Haigh completed the scoring after a committed run from midfield and a simple assist from Jeffery.
A team spokesperson said: “The work-rate of both defence and midfield were the foundation of the performance, while the extra training is working!
“We were able to showcase of how mixed hockey should be played and we now await the draw to see who we face in the next round.”
The player-of-the-match award went to Abbie Ingram for her relentless work in both attack and defence.
With Caradon’s men’s first and seconds having the weekend off from league action, it was thirds who represented the club on Sunday morning as they visited their Duchy Thirds counterparts in Piran Division Two of the West Hockey League.
Despite the journey west, the visitors flew out of the blocks and led 2-0 at the break thanks to well-taken finishes from Jack Cope and Liam Champion.
After a half-time talk that focused on maintaining their performance from the opening 35 minutes, it was the hosts that started the stronger and soon pulled one back following a good team move.
However, Caradon, who saw William Brown take the man-of-the-match award and set up Cope for his second, gradually responded with Cope killing off the home side’s hopes of getting back into the contest.
A fourth nearly arrived when a penalty corner went narrowly wide, but it was a good day for the East Cornwall outfit.
