CARADON’S ladies first team had a tough afternoon as Taunton Vale ran out 4-1 winners in Somerset in Division One South of the West Hockey League.
The hosts – renowned for being strong on home turf – conceded seven at Lux Park, while the visitors travelled with a few missing, but were able to give chances to some of the young second team players.
Taunton started the brighter, moving the ball efficiently and creating chances early on as the visitors struggled to get out of their own half.
By the break the hosts led 3-0 and needed a rethink and an injection of urgency. Supported on the sideline by Julia Eldridge, Caradon decided to push further forward, and although it was too late on the day, it gave them much more of a foothold.
Using the excellent positioning of backs Daisy Hunn, Emma Gliddon and player-of-the-match Jess Eldridge, the Cornish outfit found more space down the wings to feed runs from Libby Walsh, Amy Scott and Kerenza Bunt. The midfield duo of Hannah Bladon and Jules Butterworth began joining the front line, and one attacking run saw Butterworth charge into the Taunton circle to get on the end of a cross from Katie Oliver before smashing it back across the keeper.
Lila Johns was tying up the Vale defence, and Bizzie Jeffery came close with a drag flick. Helen Delbridge was shot-stopping from the Taunton forward who had set up camp on the Caradon P-spot, and the second half score was much more even.
A team spokesperson said: “A tough away day but we took some consolation in being able to adjust and improve, showing a positive and determined mindset in the face of a tough challenge.”
Elsewhere around the ladies section, the fourths were beaten 6-1 by St Austell with Charlotte Murray the scorer, while the seconds and thirds had no game.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.