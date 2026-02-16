Using the excellent positioning of backs Daisy Hunn, Emma Gliddon and player-of-the-match Jess Eldridge, the Cornish outfit found more space down the wings to feed runs from Libby Walsh, Amy Scott and Kerenza Bunt. The midfield duo of Hannah Bladon and Jules Butterworth began joining the front line, and one attacking run saw Butterworth charge into the Taunton circle to get on the end of a cross from Katie Oliver before smashing it back across the keeper.