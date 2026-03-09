CARADON’S men’s first team overcame another hurdle on their way to becoming champions of West Hockey League Division One South as they ran out 6-2 winners at Isca Thirds in Exeter.
After an even start, Caradon took the lead just before the 20-minute mark as Ben Hedley turned his marker in the D and lifted the ball past the keeper for the opening goal. The Cornishmen then doubled the lead a minute later with a penalty corner from Tyler Walsh that nutmegged the keeper.
The hosts pulled one back in controversial fashion before the break and levelled within 10 minutes of the restart.
However, the visitors stuck to their guns as man-of-the-match Hedley added two more for his hat-trick either side of Walsh grabbing his second and Ben Reynolds getting his first of the day.
Caradon are home this Saturday where a win will claim the league title and promotion with three games to spare!
The second team welcomed their Devonport Services counterparts in Piran Division One and ran out 1-0 winners with Fenton Robbins getting the all-important goal.
The player-of-the-match award went to Isaac North for his excellent tackling and starting many of the Yellows’ best attacks.
The thirds travelled to Newquay in Piran Division Two for a late push back under the lights.
The match turned into a very evenly contested game with youngsters on both teams showing their talent.
Caradon had the better of the first half with their passing hockey and took the lead through Isaac Moulds.
The second half was a lot more open with the game becoming very end-to-end, and saw Newquay grab an equaliser before securing victory with the last play of the game.
A team spokesperson said: “A great team effort from everyone today, with our player-of-the-match being Alfie Brown for some great saves.”
