CARADON HOCKEY CLUB LATEST
CARADON’S ladies first team beat Plymouth Lions 3-1 at Lux Park on Saturday in Division One South of the West Women’s Hockey League.
The hosts took the lead inside five minutes as Bizzie Jeffery finished off a good move with a powerful shot.
The visiting keeper pulled off a series of fine saves to keep the score down, but she was powerless when Abbie Ingram’s cool reverse stick shot found the bottom corner.
The Lions were much improved after the break and after sustained pressure and plenty of penalty corners, a deflected shot found it’s way in.
Caradon then regrouped themselves with player of the match Molly Wash controlling the midfield and Clare Mitchell creating plenty of chances.
Jeffery sealed the points when she converted a well-worked penalty corner.
The ladies’ seconds were dealt a late blow by visiting Kingsbridge and Salcombe on Sunday in Division Two South as the Devonians won a seven-goal thriller.
Kingsbridge arrived on a good run of form and were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.
The turnaround started from a short corner with Laura Hill slotting home her namesake 'Tux' routine. As they continued to push, Katie Fear found the tightest of angles to hit low and hard past the keeper.
After the break, player of the match Julia Eldridge stepped up into the pivot and made a difference in the play across the middle.
Despite Kingsbridge sneaking the lead after a loose ball at the back, the home side's determination found themselves having a number of short corner opportunities, eventually ending with Natalie Ridgers making it 3-3.
But Caradon were undone late on as Kingsbridge counter-attacked and won it 4-3 after their striker was sent clean through.
Caradon visit table-topping Teign on Saturday while the ones go to leaders Falmouth.