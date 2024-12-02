CARADON HOCKEY CLUB ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
CARADON kept up their perfect start to the season by putting University of Exeter Sixths to the sword at Lux Park on Saturday, running in 11 goals without reply.
Caradon were soon in front as they overturned the ball for Ben Hedley to open the scoring.
The visitors had their moments but keeper Dan Harris had an easy afternoon, and from then on the goals came with regularity.
Leon Farrow picked up the next with some great stick skill and a strike putting it past the keeper before Tyler Walsh drag flicked a short corner into the roof for 3-0.
It was 4-0 through Drew Champion before Walsh rounded off his hat-trick with a penalty corner before a fine solo effort which saw him beat three players first.
Caradon continued the onslaught after the break and added five more, the first of which saw Ben Reynolds find the corner.
Luke Jeffery’s rocket made it 8-0 before Walsh added a fourth from a penalty flick which found the roof of the top left after Evan Spencer was wiped out by the keeper.
Ben Hedley got the last two for a hat-trick of his own as he first finished off Nathan Jeffery’s aerial ball in before an individual effort rounded off the scoring.
Caradon have 24 points from a possible 24 having scored 69 goals already.
They visit third-placed Devonport Services on Saturday (midday).
The other men’s matches saw the seconds win 6-2 at Duchy Thirds, while in the same division the development match between Caradon Thirds and their visiting Bodmin counterparts ended 4-1 to the hosts.
All four of the women’s sides were in action.
The firsts made the short trip over the Tamar Bridge to take on Devonport Services and ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Clare Poad (2) and Clare Mitchell, a result which leaves them in mid-table.
The seconds welcomed Ocean City to Lux Park in Division Two South and were beaten 3-2.
They were caught short in the first few minutes of the game and went a goal down, however Laura Hill worked well to secure the equaliser not long after.
Caradon seemed to perk up after the goal and a well-worked movement up the pitch found Katie Fear in front of the keeper and she slotted home for a 2-1 lead at the break.
The home side started the second half in the same line up as the first but were caught off guard again with a quick counter attack.
Caradon had their chances but City's strong keeper kept them out, but sadly also injuring Hill in the process.
A noisy visiting sideline spurred them on and they were rewarded to leave the hosts frustrated.
The thirds visited Okehampton in Trelawney Division One and took the lead via Rach Luiten from a short corner.
But a goal either side of the break, the second of which from a controversial short corner, saw the hosts take the points.
Despite the result, there were brilliant passes of play and chances and lots of positive points to take from the game.
Lily Maudsley, Vanessa Scott and Anna Gubbins stopped goal-line shots despite the defence being kept busy against a well-gelled Okehampton team.
Gubbins also saved a penalty flick after Maudsley decided to play catch on the goal-line, while player of the match was Vanessa Scott for a fine performance in defence.
The fourths suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bodmin Thirds in Trelawney Division Two.
The ladies’ fixtures this week see the fourths welcome Truro Thirds (9.30am), the thirds entertain Bude (12.30pm) and the firsts host Newquay (2pm).