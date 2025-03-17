CARADON HOCKEY CLUB LADIES’ ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, MARCH 15
CARADON Seconds faced high-flying Plymouth University for their last home game of the season and were eventually beaten 3-1.
The away fixture was closely matched so they set up shop early, pressing the defence throwing in hard tackles. The uni side showed why they were pushing for a promotion with their slick moves and quick one-twos.
The first half was end to end with both teams getting chances, Uni had short corner chances but impressive saves from goalie Lynn Oxenham and the sturdy defence of Charlotte Harrison, Kerryn Walsh and Nicole Harding thwarted any opportunities of the quick Uni counter attack.
The first 20 minutes of the second half were similar, great chances for Caradon and Uni but the home side started to get rattled by some umpiring decisions against them and scrappy tackles saw two green cards in quick succession.
Plymouth University found the break and scored with a short corner, 10 minutes later they were 3-0 up having found their groove and the gap through the Caradon team.
Caradon continued to battle and run hard all game, typified by a player-of-the-match performance from Helen Manley, and they grabbed a consolation with a well-worked finish by Laura Hill.
Caradon travel to play Ocean City on Saturday for their last game of a very successful debut season in West Women's Division 2 South, proving this is the level they should and clearly can compete in.
The fourths travelled to Penryn College to take on Camborne School of Mines Seconds and came away 3-0 winners.
The hosts had just ten players and although the visitors created chances, couldn’t find a first half breakthrough.
Caradon continued to apply pressure and went in front via Amy White, and she was the scorer again soon after.