WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE SOUTH
Caradon 4 Exeter 2
A FULL-STRENGTH Caradon welcomed Exeter to Lux Park and put in a fine performance to come away with a 4-2 win.
With a slightly delayed start, Caradon went straight into attack mode. Daisy Heal returning from a lengthy injury, combined well with strike partner Bizzie Jeffery to create numerous chances on goal. Exeter were struggling to clear their lines due to Caradon playing a high press and a loose ball in the circle was met by Heal who calmly slotted the ball home to break the deadlock.
Caradon continued to play confidently and were finding good rhythm in their hockey. Player of the match Libby Walsh was breaking down play well and turned defence into attack. One of these moments led to pressure in the circle and a perfect square pass from Clare Mitchell was fired home by Hannah Bladon.
Caradon switched play well and defenders Daisy Hunn and Emma Gliddon were allowed the freedom to stretch the pitch and create more space for the creative midfielders.
Penalty corners were well-saved by the Exeter keeper but she could do nothing when Molly Walsh found her sister, Libby who scored to finish a lovely team goal.
Exeter did score late in the first half from a penalty corner, the strong strike deluding the in-form keeper Helen Delbridge.
The half-time talk was focused and Caradon started the second half in much the same vain. A foot on the line allowed Jeffery to convert the penalty stroke and the game was effectively over. Exeter continued to huff and puff out part from scoring a superb goal, all other efforts were easily cleared by the organised Caradon defence.
Caradon travel to Bristol on Saturday, keen to continue their ethos of quick passing, dominant hockey.