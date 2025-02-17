Caradon Hockey Club latest news
MEN’S SECTION
CARADON enjoyed a dream weekend as they reached the quarter-finals of the National Cup and took another important step towards the West Hockey League Division Two South title.
The Lux Park outfit welcomed Berkshire side Newbury and Thatcham on Saturday and dominated from the off.
After Thomas Haigh hit the post, it was the in-form Tyler Walsh that gave Caradon a half-time lead.
Newbury equalised to set up a nervy finale, but Ben Hedley’s late double sent the Cornishmen through.
Sunday saw the lads visit Camborne to play Duchy, and they ran out 8-0 winners.
Ben Hedley got the opener on four minutes before further goals from Ben Reynolds and Ollie Dinnis made it 3-0 at the break.
The goals continued to flow in the second half with Evan Spencer, Hedley (2) and Tyler Walsh all finding the back board.
LADIES’ SECTION
THE first team welcomed Exeter University and ran out comfortable 5-1 winners in Division One South.
They fell behind five minutes in but levelled soon after when Sadie Mullis calmly slotted home.
Clare Mitchell was next on the scoresheet after a Hannah Bladon through ball found Bizzie Jeffery.
Caradon looked to avoid the congested midfield after the break, and with player of the match Molly Walsh turningdefence into attack on numerous occasions, she smashed home a penalty corner.
Jules Butterworth was orchestrating things, while Mullis got her second after combining with Emma Gliddon.
Jeffery’s audacious lob sealed the result for Caradon.
The thirds welcomed Plymouth Lions in what proved to be a feisty Trelawney Division One encounter.
Lila Johns gave the hosts an eighth minute lead against a side that arrived with just ten players and ended the half with eight following two green cards.
But despite some strong running from winger Izzy Hedley, who linked up well down the left with Lynsey White and Lily Maudsley, Caradon couldn't find another goal before half-time.
But the home side regrouped and scored three inside a five-minute spell.
First, Johns was quickest to her own rebound to score before Kerenza Bunt intercepted a wayward cross-field ball to neatly sidestep the keeper and reverse it in.
Two minutes later Lauren Gerry popped up at the near post to smash in a fourth after strong play from Fleur Worden.
Lions then got themselves on the scoresheet after a beautifully executed short corner and shortly afterwards had a second goal disallowed for bundling goalkeeper Anna Gubbins over the line with the ball.
It ended with more green cards being issued and all spectators being removed from the sidelines.
Caradon kept their heads and added further goals via Amy White and Johns for her first-ever hat-trick.
The seconds reduced the gap to hosts Exeter University in Division Two South with a 3-1 success.
Caradon took the lead early on when Maddie Scott reacted the quickest after Laura Hill had a shot saved on the line.
Despite improving, it remained 1-0 at the break but they doubled the lead when Helen Manley jumped on a through ball and shot home from a tight angle.
Player of the match Julia Eldridge was in fine form at the back for the visitors and Caradon made it 3-0 via a flying shot from Abbie Fulford.
Exeter got a consolation goal with 10 minutes to go but it remained the same.