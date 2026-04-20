CORNWALL HOCKEY MIXED TROPHY
Penzance Chalk 0 Caradon Lions 8
After celebrating the final games of the league season, Caradon Lions travelled to Penzance on Sunday and ran out comfortable 8-0 winners.
With a slower than usual pre-match warm-up to allow everyone to adjust to the bright sunshine, Caradon started the game in patient style.
The home keeper was making some good saves but could do nothing to stop Evan Spencer’s powerful reverse strike from a tight angle.
With the deadlock now broken, Caradon created numerous chances, some of which were taken. Libby Walsh scored with a powerful finish from the same angle and shortly after, Katie Oliver found the backboard with a quality finish following some great stick skills in the circle. Walsh then added her second before the half-time whistle which came as a welcome sound for both teams for very different reasons.
Caradon used the second half to practice some attacking patterns, with players interchanging positions in their formation. Captain, Nathan Jeffery, scored his first goal of the season before Chris Fasey snuck in to finish a nice move for his deserved goal.
The team continued to have long spells of possession with the midfield enjoying time and space on the ball.
Walsh completed her hat-trick with a powerful penalty corner strike which was deflected by a defender into the roof of the net before Abbie Ingram claimed her goal, getting the final touch before the ball crossed the line.
Credit to Penzance, who though clearly outclassed, continued to work hard on a day they’ll want to forget in a hurry.
The final game in the group stage will see the Lions travel to Falmouth on a week night in May.
Attention now turns to the huge England Hockey Mixed Cup quarter-final on Saturday, May 2 at Rugby.
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