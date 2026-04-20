CARADON ensured a third-placed in Women’s Division One South of the West Hockey League after easing past old rivals Newquay 4-0 on Saturday.
Going into the contest in Truro, Caradon could have finished anywhere between third and fifth, but knew three points would secure them third and the chance to finish ahead of nemeses’ Penzance.
The East Cornwall side started well and a deflected shot from Libby Walsh put them in front after attacking tenacity from Amy Scott, Abigail Ingram and Katie Oliver started winning several short corners.
Showing composure and calm swinging the ball around before exploiting gaps, the back line of Emma Gliddon, Daisy Hunn and Jess Eldridge dealt with every Newquay attack as well as starting some fine team moves.
One of which brought a brilliant team goal as after some good work by Eldridge and Gliddon got the ball to Jess Berry. She drove the wing before passing the ball to Clare Mitchell at the top of the circle, and a little slip pass to beat the last defender saw Scott come thundering in with a deft touch to wrong-foot the keeper.
Now in full flow and enjoying the spaces they were finding, another two goals came in similar fashion from Ingram and Scott, while Jules Butterworth and Hannah Bladon were able to thread through passes with pinpoint accuracy to carve open the red defence.
Goalkeeper Helen Delbridge was called upon for some shot blocking during a barrage of short corners, calmly dispatching each effort away from danger.
When the final whistle went, Caradon were delighted to round off another encouraging season on a real high, while thanks were expressed to the travelling support and Glayne Price for umpiring.
The joint player-of-the-matches were Katie Oliver and Jess Eldridge.
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