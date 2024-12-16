CARADON HOCKEY CLUB REPORTS – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
LADIES’ SECTION
CARADON’S first team travelled to Exeter to face Isca in their their final game before Christmas and ran out 3-1 winners in the West Hockey League Women’s Division One South.
The visitors’ plan was to control the centre and allow the forwards to play slightly higher to create pressure on the home team’s defence.
With an organised team press, Caradon won possession and attacked the circle. Clare Mitchell's shot at goal deflected off a defender to break the deadlock and the second goal came quickly after from a similar situation, this time via Abbie Ingram.
Caradon were in control with Libby Walsh and Jess Berry working the wings and creating space while the midfield duo of Hannah Bladon and Molly Walsh showed good vision to set the hungry forwards towards goal. Captain Daisy Hunn was enjoying the space on the left and offered another attacking threat from left-back.
The half-time talk was calm and focused and the team restarted the game hoping for more goals. The game was more even now with Isca starting to create chances of their own.
Emma Gliddon and Amy Batty made some great tackles and keeper Helen Delbridge produced at least two worldie stick saves.
Nothing could have prevented Isca’s goal when a special drag flick was powered into the goal to make it 2-1.
The game became scrappy with Caradon just about keeping their discipline after some confusing umpire decisions.
The game was at a crucial point and could have gone either way until Clare Poad snuck home goal number three after good build up play from Bizz Jeffery.
A 3-1 win which lifts Caradon above Newquay into fourth spot in the league and lots of positives to take into the second half of the season.
The thirds enjoyed a fine afternoon as they won 4-1 against Bodmin in Trelawney Division One.
With three attempts on goals in the first seven minutes, Bodmin’s keeper was certainly put to work early on, even kicking out the first short corner strike.
Player of the Match, Rachel Luiten was always in the right place calling for the ball and driving forward, co-ordinating play.
Twenty minutes into the game Charlotte Tamblyn picked up the first goal with an impressive reverse stick.
Some lovely play from Abi Larigo, who continually passed the ball on with accuracy, ended with Luiten getting the second after a scramble in the D.
Fleur Worden was a virtual spectator in the visitors’ net, while Kerenza Bunt and Jo Maudsley impressed outfield.
It took until the 28th minute for Caradon to reach the Bodmin half, but even then Claire Brown chased the ball down and cleared it.
The score remained the same into the break despite Caradon falling somewhat flat.
Worden saved a short corner as the second hald started, before Caradon scored twice in quick succession to put the game to bed.
Luiten’s accurate ball found Lila Johns who had a powerful strike on goal which passed the keeper’s hands.
Amove involving Johns and Luiten eventually ended with Charlotte Tamblyn bagging the fourth and final goal for Caradon. Johns bravely stepped forward for a flick, but it wasn’t to be.
Not long after, Luiten thought she had her second, but the whistle blew for a short corner as the ball hit the back board, so it was disallowed.
Bodmin grabbed a late consolation but it was Caradon’s day as they rounded off 2024 in fine style.
Elsewhere around the ladies’ section, the seconds had the afternoon off in Division Two South, while on Sunday the fourths won 4-1 at their Falmouth counterparts.