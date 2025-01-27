WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION TWO SOUTH
Caradon 9 Dart 0
OFF the back of a week off, Caradon were keen to continue their winning streak and didn't disappoint, racking up nine goals without reply against their Devon opponents.
The hosts started the game well, keeping their structure and press strong.
Ben Reynolds started off the goal scoring, beating a player and hitting a reverse into the sideboards of the goal.
Dart managed to work the ball up the pitch at times but it was no problem for the home backline who stayed compact when called upon.
Thomas Haigh then found himself at the top of the D, smashing a ball at goal with Ben Hedley touching it below the crossbar to score the second.
The third arrived when a slap pass to the left post from Chris Facey saw Neil Spencer – with a little trick shot – put it through his legs and in.
Caradon continued to push hard with Hedley notching the fourth and fifth goals to complete his hat-trick, firstly smashing one home before a deft flick.
The Cornishmen continued to keep their structure and press on Dart as the second half got underway.
Forcing a short corner, Tyler Walsh stepped up and roofed a drag flick without the keeper knowing.
Turning over the ball quickly from the restart and attacking at pace, Walsh found himself in the D again and knowing his angles, slotted it in the corner to grab his second.
Luke Jeffery added the eighth by calming flicking past from close range, and the final goal of a dominant afternoon’s work came from a short corner as Walsh yet again roofed another drag flick past the keeper for his hat-trick.
Caradon have a ten-point lead from second-placed Ocean City and have racked up a remarkable 88 goals from just 11 matches.