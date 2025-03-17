WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION TWO SOUTH
Caradon 10 Bodmin 1
CARADON’S men’s first team won the title a week earlier and celebrated in style by thrashing neighbours Bodmin 10-1 at Lux Park.
Caradon went into the afternoon having won the title at Truro City Seconds thanks to a 3-2 victory and made it 17 wins from as many games to keep up their 100% record.
After Luke Jeffery got the home scoring started from a short corner, Bodmin tried to play it out of defence only for Ben Hedley to make a turnover, run the baseline and reverse hit a shot into the goal.
Ben Reynolds then got his name on the scoreboard with a scramble for the ball in the D and finding the net.
Second bottom Bodmin managed to get one back just before half-time, but Caradon came out and dominated for the next 35 minutes.
Ben Hedley was quick to react with poor touch from a defender in the D to send a rocket into the bottom corner, and as Caradon continued to press, a quick free-hit with some short passing off of multiple players found Tyler Walsh to flick it in the net.
Reynolds then picked up another from a baseline ball across the goal from Chris Fasey before Harrison Pollard then drove the baseline, putting in a cross for Evan Spencer to deflect home at the back post.
Another ball in and Hedley picked up the ball at the back post before flicking it over the keeper, before defender Fasey then found himself in the oppositions D to deflect a shot in for his second.
Hedley rounded off the scoring with the last play of the game with a drag flick.
Caradon, who have three games left to make it a perfect league season, go to University of Exeter Sixths on Saturday (2.30pm).